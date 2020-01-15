Good Newwz Box Office Day 19: Continues To Bring Healthy Numbers In 3rd Week Despite Stiff Competition

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer film Good Newwz is doing well at the Box Office even in 3rd week. Even though new releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak took away so many screens from the film, it still managed to sustain.

After enjoying a decent 3rd weekend of 8.73 crores, the film is taking benefit of the partial holiday period in weekdays. Good Newwz collected 1.30 crores on Monday & 1.55 crores on Tuesday taking the total business to 192.94 crores.

The film will easily touch the 195 crores mark by the end of the 3rd week and from there, it will move towards its target of entering 200 crores club.

Meanwhile, the film recently surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like 2.0 & Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and is heading towards the lifetime business of Ek Tha Tiger(198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores).

After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty & also starring Katrina Kaif, it’s one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film is 4th part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and will also have cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Recently talking about Good Newwz‘s mega-success, director Raj Mehta said that he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

