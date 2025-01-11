South movies have been working really well in the Hindi belt. After Pushpa 2 and Marco, it is Ram Charan’s Game Changer that has made its way to the ticket windows. The political action thriller co-starring Kiara Advani surpassed expectations on the opening day. Scroll below to know the early estimates for day 2.

Despite a regular working Friday, Shankar’s directorial made a stunning opening, garnering 54 crores net in India, all languages included. As one can guess, it remained dominant in the native language, Telugu, which contributed over 40 crores. The Hindi version performed really well as it opened at 8.64 crores.

Game Changer Day 2 Early Estimates!

As per the early trends flowing in, Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s film has added another 7-7.50 crores to the kitty on day 2. It witnessed a drop of 18-13% compared to 8.64 crores minted on the opening day. The early reviews have been decent, and the word-of-mouth is growing.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Game Changer Hindi below:

Day 1: 8.64 crores

Day 2: 7-7.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 15.64-16.14 crores

Game Changer vs Devara (Hindi)

Ram Charan has returned to the big screens with his first solo release since RRR (2022). He left behind his co-star Jr NTR, who delivered Devara in September 2024.

Jr NTR enjoys huge popularity in the Hindi belt, especially since the super success of RRR. Devara performed very well, way beyond expectations, bringing in 7.95 crores on the opening day. It witnessed a jump of 19% on the second day, adding 9.50 crores more to the kitty. The two-day total stood at 17.45 crores.

In comparison, Game Changer has remained a little lower.

