Last updated: 21-08-2023

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club 400 Crs Points: 400 x Number Of Films In The 400 Crore Club 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers In case of a tie, the position is given based on the number of movies of an actor exceeding the other actor in higher box office club (for eg: an actor with one 300 grosser will be placed above other, who has no 300 crore grosser) OR In case of a tie, where both actors share same number of movies in a coveted club, the actor with higher movie collection will be placed above



