Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Hugh Jackman Was The THIRD Choice For The Role Of Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is a BIG movie star and there’s no surprise that he possess the massive fan following across the globe. He’s been part of several exciting projects in a career spanning for over two and half-decade but it’s the act of Wolverine, that made him a household name.

Hugh Jackman has been so effortless in playing Wolverine that it seems a tailor-made role for him. But interestingly, he wasn’t the first man to be approached for the character. And adding more to the surprise, he wasn’t even the second choice. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Well, keep reading to know more.

All you Logan fans, it might surprise you but the first choice for the character was Man Of Steel actor, Russell Crowe. Well, the actor was intrigued by the role but due to some creative differences with X-Men director Bryan Singer, he backed out. But while moving out of the project, he suggested the name of Hugh Jackman for the role.

Interestingly, Singer didn’t approach Jackman but went to Hitman actor, Dougray Scott. Just like Crowe, even Scott was fascinated by the character and he gave a nod immediately. Fortunately or unfortunately, Scott faced a clash of shooting schedules of X-Men and Mission: Impossible 2. He decided to go with the latter. And finally, Singer turned to the man, who was destined to play Wolverine’s role.

Just like first two actors, even Jackman got struck with the role and finally, he hit the big screens with his cult portrayal. And the rest is history!

What’re your thoughts, would you have ever imagined any other actor as a mutant?

