Ek Villain Returns has managed to do better on its second Friday and it’s a relief considering this didn’t seem like happening till yesterday when the collections had dropped to 1.65 crores. At that point in time it had seemed that the Mohit Suri directed film will close at around 1.25 crores on Friday and even if it would have slid further to 1 crore then it wouldn’t have been surprising.

Thankfully though for all involved with the film, Friday collections were actually quite steady at 1.55 crores*. Now that’s hardly any fall from 1.65 crores that it had collected on the previous day, which means the film has done well to build a case for itself to grow further over the weekend. Last weekend, the film had been rather flat from Friday to Saturday with just around 10% growth. However this week it would be much better and if around 30%-40% growth comes in today, it would be quite fine.

So far, Ek Villain Returns has collected 34.47 crores and while 38-39 crores would be its score by the close of weekend, a real stretch will push it to 40 crores. That’s tough, but this is what the makers would be hoping for as that would make a difference between whether the film will stop at 45 crores or does it have a chance to hit 50 crores total as well in the final run, which would be a good enough result for the Disha Patani starrer.

