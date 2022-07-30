Ek Villain Return Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): After the success of the first Installment, filmmaker Mohit Suri arrived with the sequel of the 2014 release. Originally headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, the film was a massive success at the box office. Coming to the 2nd installment, Ek Villain Return stars an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Advertisement

The film is receiving a low response at the box office from the audience and critics ever since it hit the screens.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Ek Villain Returns has witnessed a slight jump on the 2nd day of its release i.e., on Saturday. According to the latest media reports, the multi-starrer has mined 7.5-8.5 crore at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 14.55-15.55 crore. FYI, EVR made a collection of 7.05 crore on its opening day.

Owing to the success of its prequel, a lot is being expected from Mohit Suri directorial. While it is still managing to drag the audience to the theatres it is likely to witness a slight jump on its day 3 too, i.e., tomorrow. Well, you agree or not, Sunday’s collection with the matter as it will decide its fate.

A while back we also told you that John Abraham’s latest release also entered the list of John Abraham’s Top-10 openers. We reproduce the list below:

Satyameva Jayate – 19.50 crores

Batla House – 15.55 crores

Race 2 – 15.10 crores

Welcome Back – 14.35 crores

Housefull 2 – 13.70 crores

Dishoom – 11.05 crores

Shootout at Wadala – 10.10 crores

Desi Boyz – 8.50 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 7.05 crores

Force 2 – 6.05 crores

Coming back, now all eyes are on Sunday’s collection. How much do you think it will make? Do let us know.

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: It’s A Slow Start Online, Walk-In Crowd To Decide The Fate Of This Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram