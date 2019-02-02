Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office: Beats THESE 3 Movies Of Sonam Kapoor

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao released yesterday. The film deals with the taboo of lesbian love and the struggle it faces in society. With good reviews flowing in, the film took a fair start at the box office.

Ek Ladki Ko…. Collected 3.30 crores on its opening day. The start is good enough considering the unusual subject it deals with. From here on, it will be word-of-mouth doing the trick.

With such figures, the film has managed to surpass some lowest openers of Sonam Kapoor. With 3.30 crores, it has beaten Sonam’s Aisha (2.90 crores), Khoobsurat (2.75 crores) and Bewakoofiyaan (2.20 crores).

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unusual and unique script of the film played the big role to bring this duo together.

A Fox Star Studio’s presentation, the film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film released on 1st February 2019.

After watching a special screening, a bunch of celebrities like R Balki, Masaba Gupta and Amit V Masukar shares their reviews as for how the movie has given a tender message without being intrusive or harsh in any way.

R Balki has said that it’s a very lovely, special and very beautifully made film, that everybody should go and watch, it is the most important film done in a way that is absolutely right for the audience.

