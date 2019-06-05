De De Pyaar De Box Office: Enjoys Yet Another Rock Solid Day

De De Pyaar De Box Office: The Ajay Devgn starrer staying on to be rock solid during the weekdays. The film is collecting very well with hardly any competition around it and that reflected in Tuesday collections of 1.36 crores. On Monday the film stood at 1.42 crores so this is hardly any drop.

The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer has collected 95.86 crores already and with this kind of momentum so far, it won’t be surprising if 1 crore mark is hit today as well. The film would gain from Eid holiday advantage today, though the shows have been reduced due to arrival of Salman Khan’s Bharat.

That said, the good news is that the film is getting its due and though at one point in time the century mark had seemed difficult, now it would get there rather comfortably. It is expected that the 100 Crore Club mark would be reached by end of coming weekend, which would be a good result for the film.

In fact it won’t be surprising if eventually it manages to come close to the 105 crores lifetime as well. Nonetheless, it is now yet another Hit for producer Luv Ranjan which translates into good news for all involved.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

