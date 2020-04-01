Sui Dhaaga: Made In India Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma’s 2018 Film

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma starrer 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India did well at the Box Office upon its release. The film which had desi startup as the backdrop proved to be a Hit.

The opening of the film was also good and the trending was also not bad which helped the film do a lifetime business of 79.02 crores.

Although it was clear success for all related, the film could’ve done better at the Box Office.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 8.30 crores

Day 2: 12.25 crores

Day 3: 16.05 crores

First Weekend: 36.60 crores

Day 4: 7 crores

Day 5: 11.75 crores

Day 6: 3.80 crores

Day 7: 3.35 crores

First Week: 62.50 crores

Day 8: 1.75 crores

Day 9: 3.10 crores

Day 10: 4.35 crores

Day 11: 1.25 crores

Day 12: 1.05 crores

Day 13: 0.95 crores

Day 14: 0.85 crores

Second Week: 13.30 crores

Day 15: 0.30 crores

Day 16: 0.60 crores

Day 17: 0.80 crores

Day 18: 0.20 crores

Day 19: 0.20 crores

Day 20: 0.20 crores

Day 21: 0.20 crores

Third Week: 2.50 crores

Fourth Week: 0.55 crore

Fifth Week: 0.17 crore

Total: 79.02 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!