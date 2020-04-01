Sui Dhaaga: Made In India Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma’s 2018 Film

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma starrer 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India did well at the Box Office upon its release. The film which had desi startup as the backdrop proved to be a Hit.
The opening of the film was also good and the trending was also not bad which helped the film do a lifetime business of 79.02 crores.
Although it was clear success for all related, the film could’ve done better at the Box Office.
Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 8.30 crores
Day 2: 12.25 crores
Day 3: 16.05 crores
First Weekend: 36.60 crores
Day 4: 7 crores
Day 5: 11.75 crores
Day 6: 3.80 crores
Day 7: 3.35 crores
First Week: 62.50 crores
Day 8: 1.75 crores
Day 9: 3.10 crores
Day 10: 4.35 crores
Day 11: 1.25 crores
Day 12: 1.05 crores
Day 13: 0.95 crores
Day 14: 0.85 crores
Second Week: 13.30 crores
Day 15: 0.30 crores
Day 16: 0.60 crores
Day 17: 0.80 crores
Day 18: 0.20 crores
Day 19: 0.20 crores
Day 20: 0.20 crores
Day 21: 0.20 crores
Third Week: 2.50 crores
Fourth Week: 0.55 crore
Fifth Week: 0.17 crore
Total: 79.02 crores
