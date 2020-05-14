Phantom Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Saif Ali Khan & Katrina Kaif’s 2015 Action Thriller

Phantom Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Katrina Kaif’s 2015 action thriller Phantom was an Average fair. The Kabir Khan directed film released with good expectations but couldn’t hold up to them.

The opening of the film was decent but it trended weekly after that.

The first week numbers of the film were still okay but it crashed from the second week onwards and hit the dead-end at a lifetime total of 53.65 crores.

Have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 8.46 crores

Day 2: 12.78 crores

Day 3: 11.94 crores

First Weekend: 33.18 crores

Day 4: 4.43 crores

Day 5: 3.66 crores

Day 6: 3.33 crores

Day 7: 2.90 crores

First Week: 47.5 crores

Second Week: 6.15 crores

Total: 53.65 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!