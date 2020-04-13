Half Girlfriend Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Arjun Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s 2017 Romantic Film

Half Girlfriend Box Office: Mohit Suri directed 2017 romantic film Half Girlfriend was a decent success at the Box Office. The film starring Arjun Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor in lead had hit music which helped it get a very good opening.

The trending of the film was also decent and hence it managed to have a lifetime business of more than 60 crores. Half Girlfriend recovered its budget and was a “Plus” affair.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 10.27

Day 2: 10.63

Day 3: 11.14

First Weekend: 32.04 crores

Day 4: 5.11 crores

Day 5: 4.46 crores

Day 6: 4.02 crores

Day 7: 3.56 crores

First Week: 49.19 crores

Day 8: 1.76 crores

Day 9: 2.01 crores

Day 10: 2.35 crores

Day 11: 1 crore

Day 12: 0.90 crore

Day 13: 0.80 crore

Day 14: 0.70 crore

Second Week: 9.52 crores

Third Week: 1.35 crore

Post Third Week: 0.22 crore

Total: 60.28 crores

Half Girlfriend took inspiration from Chetan Bhagat’s famous book of the same name. The film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat & Mohit Suri.

