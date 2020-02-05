Good Newwz Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar Led Comic Caper

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz turned out to be a big surprise at the ticket windows. It was said to face the heat from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 but with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, this family entertainer turned the turn the tables.

At the end of its theatrical run, Good Newwz accumulated a whopping sum of 201.14 crores in India. It enjoyed a victory run in cinemas for a period of around a month and also made to Koimoi’s list of most profitable films in 2019. It made a profit of 111.72% (ROI- 106.14 crores) in front of estimated budget of 95 crores.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Good Newwz’s golden run:

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Day 3: 25.65 crores

First weekend: 64.99 crores

Day 4: 13.41 crores

Day 5: 16.20 crores

Day 6: 22.50 crores

Day 7: 10.80 crores

First week: 127.90 crores

Day 8: 8.10 crores

Day 9: 11.70 crores

Day 10: 14.40 crores

Second weekend: 34.20 crores

Day 11: 5.40 crores

Day 12: 5.04 crores

Day 13: 4.77 crores

Day 14: 4.05 crores

Second week: 53.46 crores

Day 15: 2.07 crores

Day 16: 3.06 crores

Day 17: 3.60 crores

Third weekend: 8.73 crores

Day 18: 1.65 crores

Day 19: 1.95 crores

Day 20: 1.85 crores

Day 21: 1.56 crores

Third week: 15.74

Day 22: 0.75 crores

Day 23: 1.40 crores

Day 24: 1.89 crores

Fourth weekend: 4.04 crores

Total: 201.14 crores (as per the last update)

