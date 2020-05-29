Finding Fanny Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Deepika Padukone-Arjun Kapoor’s 2014 Hit

Finding Fanny Box Office: Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor’s satirical road comedy was made at a low budget, which really helped the film. The film was hailed for its direction by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania. It was a Hit at the domestic box office.
Apart from the lead actors, Finding Fanny also featured Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Dimple Kapadia. Upon its release, the film mostly fetched positive reviews and it fared well amongst its niche targeted audience.
Finding Fanny clashed with Vikram Bhatt’s Creature 3D but opened with decent numbers. It collected 5.10 crores on day 1 and saw a reasonable jump over the weekend. At the end of the first week, the film did a business of 28.09 crores and ended its lifetime journey at 35.91 crores.
Trending
Take a look at Finding Fanny’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 5.10 crores
Day 2- 7.05 crores
Day 3- 7.75 crores
First weekend- 19.90 crores
Day 4- 2.50 crores
Day 5- 2.07 crores
Day 6- 1.92 crores
Day 7- 1.70 crores
First week- 28.09 crores
Day 8- 0.70 crore
Day 9- 1.05 crores
Day 10- 1.30 crores (31.14 crores)
Rest of the days- 4.77 crores
Lifetime- 35.91 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!