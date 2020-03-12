De De Pyaar De Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s Rom Com

De De Pyaar De Box Office: The year of 2019 started on a good note for Ajay Devgn with De De Pyaar De proving to be a success at the ticket windows. The film featured an unusual pair of Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh with Tabu being an icing on the cake.
Directed by Akiv Ali, the rom-com dictates a story of a middle-aged divorced NRI man who decides to marry a girl, almost half of his age. Released on 17th May 2019, De De Pyaar De opened with a figure of 10.41 crores and ended up collecting 102.40 crores in its lifetime run. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it did enjoy decent word-of-mouth amongst viewers.
Let’s take a look at De De Pyaar De’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 10.41 crores
Day 2- 13.39 crores
Day 3- 14.74 crores
First weekend- 38.54 crores
Day 4- 6.19 crores
Day 5- 6.10 crores
Day 6- 5.74 crores
Day 7- 4.48 crores
First week- 61.05 crores
Day 8- 3.58 crores
Day 9- 4.78 crores
Day 10- 5.68 crores
Day 11- 2.73 crores
Day 12- 2.37 crores
Day 13- 2.23 crores
Day 14- 2.07 crores
Second week- 23.44 crores (84.49 crores)
Day 15- 1.96 crores
Day 16- 2.82 crores
Day 17- 3.81 crores
Day 18- 1.42 crores
Day 19 to Day 21- 2.51 crores
Third week- 12.52 crores (97.01 crores)
Fourth week- 4.13 crores (101.14 crores)
Fifth week- 1.26 crores (102.40 crores)
Lifetime- 102.40 crores
