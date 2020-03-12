De De Pyaar De Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s Rom Com

De De Pyaar De Box Office: The year of 2019 started on a good note for Ajay Devgn with De De Pyaar De proving to be a success at the ticket windows. The film featured an unusual pair of Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh with Tabu being an icing on the cake.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the rom-com dictates a story of a middle-aged divorced NRI man who decides to marry a girl, almost half of his age. Released on 17th May 2019, De De Pyaar De opened with a figure of 10.41 crores and ended up collecting 102.40 crores in its lifetime run. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it did enjoy decent word-of-mouth amongst viewers.

Let’s take a look at De De Pyaar De’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 10.41 crores

Day 2- 13.39 crores

Day 3- 14.74 crores

First weekend- 38.54 crores

Day 4- 6.19 crores

Day 5- 6.10 crores

Day 6- 5.74 crores

Day 7- 4.48 crores

First week- 61.05 crores

Day 8- 3.58 crores

Day 9- 4.78 crores

Day 10- 5.68 crores

Day 11- 2.73 crores

Day 12- 2.37 crores

Day 13- 2.23 crores

Day 14- 2.07 crores

Second week- 23.44 crores (84.49 crores)

Day 15- 1.96 crores

Day 16- 2.82 crores

Day 17- 3.81 crores

Day 18- 1.42 crores

Day 19 to Day 21- 2.51 crores

Third week- 12.52 crores (97.01 crores)

Fourth week- 4.13 crores (101.14 crores)

Fifth week- 1.26 crores (102.40 crores)

Lifetime- 102.40 crores

