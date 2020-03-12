Chinmayi Sripaada Takes A Sarcastic Jibe After #MeToo Accused Harvey Weinstein Gets Sentenced With 23 Years Of Imprisonment: “If Born In India, He’d Have Been Partying With Stars, Politicians”

On Wednesday, Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced for 23 years of jail imprisonment for his rape and criminal sex act convictions. The news spread a wave of delight across the entire world and people celebrated this huge movement of justice together.

Both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities expressed their views about the court’s judgement and why not, Harvey had more than 80 cases of molestation, rape and sexual misconduct. The Morning Show actress, Reese Witherspoon tweeted and wrote, “A historical moment today. I am so appreciative of the women and men who spoke up about the abuse and harassment they suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, this gives me renewed hope in the US justice system that due process works, survivors will be believed, and justice will be served.”

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada also tweeted on the same and wrote, “Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in Prison. This is the time he’d wish he was born in India. Especially in Tamilnadu. He’d have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written. You’d actually be supported by political parties 100%”.

The #MeToo movement started with Harvey in the west when more than eight women in the industry accused him of such acts. It consists of names like Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Beckinsale.

