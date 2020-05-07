Brothers Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez Led 2015 Sports Drama
Brothers Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar & Sidharth Malhotra Led 2015 Sports Drama

Brothers Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez & Jackie Shroff’s 2015 sports drama didn’t get the response what the makers expected. The film was too heavy to digest for commercial cinema loving audience and hence dropped after getting a good opening of 15.20 crores.

Brothers was a pre-Independence Day release but couldn’t get the full benefit of holiday and hence even missed the 100 crore mark.

The lifetime business of this Karan Malhotra directed film was 82.47 crores and it was an Average affair.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 15.20 crores
Day 2: 21.43 crores
Day 3: 15.45 crores

First Weekend: 52.08 crores

Day 4: 6.23 crores
Day 5: 5.11 crores
Day 6: 4.88 crores
Day 7: 4.30 crores

First Week: 72.60 crores

Day 8: 1.40 crore
Day 9: 2 crores
Day 10: 2.70 crores
Day 11: 1.20 crore
Day 12: 0.90 crore
Day 13: 0.86 crore
Day 14: 0.81 crore

Second Week: 9.87 crores

Total: 82.47 crores

