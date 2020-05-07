Brothers Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez & Jackie Shroff’s 2015 sports drama didn’t get the response what the makers expected. The film was too heavy to digest for commercial cinema loving audience and hence dropped after getting a good opening of 15.20 crores.
Brothers was a pre-Independence Day release but couldn’t get the full benefit of holiday and hence even missed the 100 crore mark.
The lifetime business of this Karan Malhotra directed film was 82.47 crores and it was an Average affair.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 15.20 crores
Day 2: 21.43 crores
Day 3: 15.45 crores
First Weekend: 52.08 crores
Day 4: 6.23 crores
Day 5: 5.11 crores
Day 6: 4.88 crores
Day 7: 4.30 crores
First Week: 72.60 crores
Day 8: 1.40 crore
Day 9: 2 crores
Day 10: 2.70 crores
Day 11: 1.20 crore
Day 12: 0.90 crore
Day 13: 0.86 crore
Day 14: 0.81 crore
Second Week: 9.87 crores
Total: 82.47 crores
