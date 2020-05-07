Bang Bang Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif’s 2014 Action Film

Bang Bang Box Office: Released in 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer performed really well at the ticket windows. It reaped the full benefit of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti holiday and from thereon, the film worked due to its chartbuster music and masala quotient despite clashing with Shahid Kapoor’s Haider. The film had some never-seen-before action sequences.

On the opening day, Bang Bang brought in a huge number of 27.54 crores and just missed the century in its 4-day extended opening weekend. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it fetched applauds for its action from all corners. It the first week, Bang Bang earned 135.45 crores and ended its theatrical run at 181.03 crores. It was a Plus affair.

Take a look at Bang Bang’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 27.54 crores (inclusive of paid previews)

Day 2- 24.08 crores

Day 3- 20.10 crores

Day 4- 22.41 crores

First weekend (extended)- 94.13 crores

Day 5- 15.36 crores

Day 6- 10.31 crores

Day 7- 8.23 crores

Day 8- 7.42 crores

First week (extended)- 135.45 crores

Day 9- 4.90 crores

Day 10- 6.30 crores

Day 11- 8.03 crores

Day 12- 3.61 crores

Day 13- 3.49 crores

Day 14- 3.41 crores

Day 15- 2.73 crores

Second week- 32.47 crores (167.92)

Rest of the days- 13.11 crores (181.03 crores)

Lifetime- 181.03 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!