Baahubali: The Beginning Box Office: Released in 2015, the film featured Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and others in lead roles. Well before the film’s release, everyone was quite aware of SS Rajamouli’s cinematic vision due to his films like Magadheera and Eega but it is this franchise, which made him a household name especially in the northern belt of India.

Baahubali: The Beginning was a stepping stone for the unprecedented success of the franchise. It fetched such popularity that “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” (Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?), became one of the most discussed topics on social media. With good content and high-end visual effects, the film fared really well amongst the audience and surprised everyone by collecting over 100 crores in its Hindi version itself.

The film took a decent start of 5.15 crores and trended extremely well due to highly positive word-of-mouth to ended up collecting 120 crores in lifetime run.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi):

Day 1- 5.15 crores

Day 2- 7.09 crores

Day 3- 10.11 crores

First weekend- 22.35 crores

Day 4- 6.10 crores

Day 5- 6.15 crores

Day 6- 6.05 crores

Day 7- 6.12 crores

First week- 46.77 crores

Day 8- 3.25 crores

Day 9- 4.70 crores

Day 10- 5.40 crores

Day 11- 3.82 crores

Day 12- 3.20 crores

Day 13- 3.05 crores

Day 14- 2.96 crores

Second week- 26.38 crores (73.15 crores)

Day 15- 3.10 crores

Day 16- 4.35 crores

Day 17- 5.11 crores

Day 18- 3.05 crores

Day 19- 2.60 crores

Day 20- 2.25 crores

Day 21- 2.15 crores

Third week- 22.61 crores (95.76 crores)

Day 22- 1.60 crores

Day 23- 2.70 crores

Day 24- 3.40 crores

Day 25- 1.20 crores

Day 26- 1.10 crores

Day 27- 1 crore

Day 28- 1.10 crores

Fourth week- 12.10 crores (107.86 crores)

Day 29- 0.84 crore

Day 30- 1.23 crores

Day 31- 1.63 crores

Day 32- 0.59 crore

Day 33- 0.60 crore

Day 34- 0.59 crore

Day 35- 0.61 crore

Fifth week- 6.09 crores (113.95 crores)

Sixth week- 4.75 crores (118.70 crores)

Seventh week- 1.30 crores (120 crores)

Lifetime- 120 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!