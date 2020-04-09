Baahubali: The Beginning Box Office: Released in 2015, the film featured Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and others in lead roles. Well before the film’s release, everyone was quite aware of SS Rajamouli’s cinematic vision due to his films like Magadheera and Eega but it is this franchise, which made him a household name especially in the northern belt of India.
Baahubali: The Beginning was a stepping stone for the unprecedented success of the franchise. It fetched such popularity that “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” (Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?), became one of the most discussed topics on social media. With good content and high-end visual effects, the film fared really well amongst the audience and surprised everyone by collecting over 100 crores in its Hindi version itself.
The film took a decent start of 5.15 crores and trended extremely well due to highly positive word-of-mouth to ended up collecting 120 crores in lifetime run.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi):
Day 1- 5.15 crores
Day 2- 7.09 crores
Day 3- 10.11 crores
First weekend- 22.35 crores
Day 4- 6.10 crores
Day 5- 6.15 crores
Day 6- 6.05 crores
Day 7- 6.12 crores
First week- 46.77 crores
Day 8- 3.25 crores
Day 9- 4.70 crores
Day 10- 5.40 crores
Day 11- 3.82 crores
Day 12- 3.20 crores
Day 13- 3.05 crores
Day 14- 2.96 crores
Second week- 26.38 crores (73.15 crores)
Day 15- 3.10 crores
Day 16- 4.35 crores
Day 17- 5.11 crores
Day 18- 3.05 crores
Day 19- 2.60 crores
Day 20- 2.25 crores
Day 21- 2.15 crores
Third week- 22.61 crores (95.76 crores)
Day 22- 1.60 crores
Day 23- 2.70 crores
Day 24- 3.40 crores
Day 25- 1.20 crores
Day 26- 1.10 crores
Day 27- 1 crore
Day 28- 1.10 crores
Fourth week- 12.10 crores (107.86 crores)
Day 29- 0.84 crore
Day 30- 1.23 crores
Day 31- 1.63 crores
Day 32- 0.59 crore
Day 33- 0.60 crore
Day 34- 0.59 crore
Day 35- 0.61 crore
Fifth week- 6.09 crores (113.95 crores)
Sixth week- 4.75 crores (118.70 crores)
Seventh week- 1.30 crores (120 crores)
Lifetime- 120 crores
