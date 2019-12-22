Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan Starrer Falls A Bit Short Of 50 Crores In 2 Days!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: On its second day, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 pretty much scored similar numbers as the first day [24.50 crores]. The film needed a good jump in order to gain momentum but the collections have remained on the same lines. Saturday numbers stood at 24.75 crores and though that’s some sort of improvement over Friday, it is still lesser than what one had expected even on the opening day.

The expectations were that the Salman Khan starrer would begin its journey with a total in the vicinity of 30 crores on the first day but now all eyes would be on Sunday to do that.

Dabangg 3 has now collected 49.25 crores in two days and further growth today can assure the weekend numbers of around 80 crores. Though from Salman Khan one expects a weekend of 100 crores, one also needs to take into consideration the external factors which have had a role to play in reduction of a few crores. That said, the fact also remains that the film is not a Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan which had appreciation from all quarters. Hence, if the numbers aren’t rising to the sky, the content and execution needs to be kept in mind too.

The good news though for the film is that there is no competition whatsoever from any other film and hence if the situation improves around the protests in certain parts of the country, there is scope for it to grow in days to come. The film has five more days of an uninterrupted run before Good Newwz arrives and it is during this duration that it has to earn its maximum moolah.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

