Commando 3 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test

Commando 3 Box Office: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest action thriller Commando 3 started at a slow pace at the Box Office but picked up well on Saturday and Sunday to record a reasonable first weekend. The film has now passed the Monday test too as it has retained 65-70% approx of its Friday collections.

As per early trends, Commando 3 has earned in the range of 3-3.5 crores on Monday which is a normal drop from Friday (4.74 crores). The 4 day total is in 21.33-21.83 crores range which is a decent number for Commando 3.

The film has chances to become the highest-grossing film in the Commando franchise in 5-6 days which is pretty cool. However, Commando 3 has to give its best shot in this week only because Panipat & Pati Patni Aur Woh are releasing on upcoming Friday and will take away most of its screens,

The film is made on a bigger budget compared to director Aditya Dutt’s previous films. Talking about the same, he said recently, “I believe my films have always been profitable ventures for the producers — from Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Table No 21. Yes, the budgets were much smaller than Commando 3, so the box office number were justified. Commando 3 is a fullfledged big-budget film. Hence, I expect the numbers to be as big.”

He also said, “Taking the Commando franchise forward, I have given it my take of believability through the way I have narrated and technically treated the scenes. The action, being a strong point of the movie, will also be backed by strong motives. This time the audience will feel what (the franchise hero) Karan Singh Dogra feels and does in the film. They will be on the journey with him.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!