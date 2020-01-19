Chhapaak Box Office Day 9: Deepika Padukone Starrer Manages To Go Over 1 Crore Mark

Chhapaak Box Office: On its second Saturday, Chhapaak has gone past the 1 crore mark again. While there was a dip in collections on Friday, there is some growth evidenced on Saturday with target audiences at premium multiplexes giving the film a dekko. As a result, 1.10 crores* more came in.

So far, the Meghna Gulzar directed film has collected 30.23 crores*. It is doing better than the new release Jai Mummy Di which has proven to be a non-starter at the box office. One now waits to see if there is any jump evidenced on Sunday since the film does have a decent count of screens still available, which means capacity is there to perform.

Before delivering a blockbuster in Raazi, which went past the 100 crores mark, Meghna had directed Talvar which had enjoyed a lifetime business of 31 crores. A controlled budget film, it had managed to make profits for all involved. With Deepika Padukone starring in Chhapaak, it has obviously become bigger in stature. From the overall collection’s perspective though, Chhapaak should go past the lifetime numbers of Talvar today and then cover a little more distance before it is made available on the digital medium.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

