Chhapaak Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: Stays Stable But On A Lower Side!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is showing a steady hold during the weekdays but that’s of no use as the film entered the 2nd week on a lower note. The social drama is even failing to cater its targeted audience despite being backed by good content.

As of today i.e. 2nd Wednesday, Chhapaak has recorded an occupancy of 7-9% for morning shows, which is too low but on the same lines as of yesterday. The Deepika Padukone starrer will be practically out of theatres from coming Friday onwards as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga and Street Dancer 3D will eat up the huge chunk of screen count.

Being in talks for months, the film has turned out to be a passable affair of 2020.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, DP was recently felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness. While accepting the award, Deepika opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how it drove her to start The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

The actress shared: “Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness, I felt a deep need to save at least one life.”

“And it is this very need that motivated me to go public with my illness and set up the Live Love Laugh foundation,” she added.

Deepika has been running the foundation since June 2015. The foundation’s programmes and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and destigmatisation campaigns, adolescent mental health programmes, funding support for treatment in rural communities and more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!