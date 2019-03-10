Captain Marvel Box Office Day 2 (India) Early Trends: This Happens When You Can’t Wait For Avengers: Endgame!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 2 (India) Early Trends: The Brie Larson starrer got its audience on day 1, and the statement was made about how the Marvel movies have increased its fan base over the last few years. Opening with the 12.75 crores on day 1, the movie has jumped further on its day 2.

The makers, at Marvel, played a masterstroke in connecting Captain Marvel to the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War. The post-credit scene of the Infinity War surely hyped up the buzz for everyone who is waiting for Avengers: Endgame, and it had Captain Marvel connect to it. It has collected around 13.75 crores on its day 2 taking its total in the range of 26.50 crores in the first couple days.

Hope begins with a hero, it’s not something that only the makers of Captain Marvel believe in. Joe Russo, co-director of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, had also emphasised on the need for superhero films. And, this year will get a marvellous start in the genre with Marvel Studios’ first female-led film Captain Marvel.

Fans will get a reason to cheer louder as Anthony and Joe Russo’s directorial Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will release on April 26.

It took as many as 22 superheroes to battle it out with one supervillain Thanos and still face defeat in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. The Mad Titan had to just snap his fingers to wipe out half the universe.

Going by the trailer of Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers like Captain America, who were not reduced to dust, are gearing up for the fight of their lives. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury, played by actor Samuel L. Jackson, had sent a message to Captain Marvel just before himself fading in the dust.

