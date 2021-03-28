Godzilla vs Kong has not just surpassed all the expectations at the Indian box office, it has left many in the trade stunned. The Hollywood film’s performance so far has been excellent considering the pandemic. It hasn’t just crossed all the Hollywood releases in India post-pandemic, but it’s all set to create a new benchmark for upcoming films.

After taking a smashing start of 6.40 crores, the film remained steady on Thursday & Friday with collections of 5.40 crores & 4.22 crores respectively. On Saturday, the numbers surged and the film has collected 6.42 crores.

The 4-day total business of Godzilla vs Kong is 22.44 crores. Now the interesting thing is that these numbers are more than to Roohi’s 2-week business. The Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy released at the box office on March 11 and collected 22 crores till now at the box office.

The 3rd-weekend update of Roohi is yet to arrive but it’s safe to say that its lifetime business will be far lower than the first extended weekend business of Godzilla vs Kong. Now that gives a huge hope to the ailing Indian box office!

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs Kong has also performed extremely well in China. The monster film has crossed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet’s opening day by a huge margin. As per Box Office Pro, the film has done an estimated business of $21.5 million (RMB 140 million) in the Middle Kingdom on its opening day. Compared to this, Tenet had done a business of $8.7 million (RMB 57 million) last year.

So far, Tenet was the highest-grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic but it seems like the latest Warner Bros film may challenge it. Of course, a lot will depend on its performance in the coming days. Also, the performance of the film in other countries and even the US will matter.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. In the US, the film will have a hybrid release. It will hit the cinemas on March 31 and will have a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

