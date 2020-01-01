Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 12: Doesn’t Make Any Big Strides On New Year Eve

Despite New Year eve translating into a partial holiday, Dabangg 3 couldn’t make much strides on Tuesday. From Monday collections of 2 crores*, the film rose to only 2.50 crores* which pretty much tells the tale.

The film has clearly been rejected by a large segment of audiences and after the initial weekend that was good, it has just about hung in there during rest of the week. Post that the content has had a telling on the Prabhudeva directed film and that is reflecting pretty much in the second week. The footfalls are just not coming for the film and though it would have some sort of numbers coming in the third week too due to lack of competition, all would be over once Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior arrives.

The Salman Khan starrer has collected 142.30 crores* so far and would go past 145 crores today. Post that 150 crores milestone would be achieved as well. However it would eventually fall short of Dabangg 2 lifetime score of 156.50 crores.

Average.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

