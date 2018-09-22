Box Office Collections: Stree Continues Its Blockbuster Run, Manmarziyaan Slows Down Further

Box Office Collections: Stree is continuing its Blockbuster run as it is just now slowing down in the fourth week as well. The film is still collecting in crores which is remarkable as even the biggest of films tend to lose steam after a three week run. However, despite being a Blockbuster already and an entrant in the 100 Crore Club, the Amar Kaushik directed film is still attracting audience.

This was evidenced on the fourth Friday when 1.51 crores more came in. This is just marginally lesser than the day gone by (film had collected 1.60 crores on its third Thursday) which pretty much tells the tale. With 114.18 crores in its kitty already, the film would come close to the 120 crore mark by the time the fourth weekend is through.

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is now set to go past Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which had brought in 124 crores during its lifetime run. Once that happens, it would be amongst the Top-5 grossers of 2018 after Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 and Baaghi 2 where barring the last in the list, each of the other films had a budget of over 100 crore.

Manmarziyaan isn’t doing well though as the second Friday saw further dip in collections. With just around 80 lakhs* coming in, the film’s total now reads 22.20 crores*. This is definitely not in line with the kind of credentials that the Anurag Kashyap directed film carries and it is sheer misfortune that the numbers aren’t there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources