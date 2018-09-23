Box Office Collections: Batti Gul Meter Chalu Is Decent On Saturday, Stree Is Very Good

Box Office Collections: Batti Gul Meter Chalu was decent on Saturday as 7.96 crores more came in. Considering the fact that Friday was anyways low at 6.76 crores, the film has amassed only 14.72 crores so far. Given the kind of credentials that the film boasts of in terms of the star cast, the film should have found better numbers going for it.

Clearly, the word of mouth is not the kind that propels the collections to a different level altogether. A film with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together would have warranted a weekend of at least 30 crores but the film would of course collect much lesser. Even director Shree Narayan Singh has seen better times as his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had gained much better dividends last year. However as of now one waits to see where does the film land up after its first week.

Manto did see some sort of jump in numbers though not the kind that would result in makers jumping with joy. With 70 lakhs* more coming in, the film has collected 1.20 crores* so far and now the film should go past the 2 crore mark once the weekend is through.

Stree has yet another good day in theatres with 2.05 crores more in its kitty. The film has collected 116.23 crores so far and is making a good dash towards the 125 crore milestone. Blockbuster.

Manmarziyaan collected 1.25 crores* more on its second Saturday. The film stands at 23.47 crores* currently and would be around 25 crore mark before it enters the weekdays. The film has certainly not done the kind of theatrical business that was expected out of it and it deserved better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources