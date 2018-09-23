Osho Biopic or Mogul: What Is Aamir Khan Doing Next After Thugs Of Hindostan?

There is always an element of suspense around the film that Aamir Khan ends up signing on for, as the actor, who is known to be a perfectionist has the knack of picking up extraordinary subjects. Over the years, Khan has built an image of doing one film at a time as he believes in giving total time and attention to the film that he is working on. As his next film, Thugs of Hindostan is nearing its release the speculations about his future projects have already begun.

While the superstar was almost certain to act in Rakesh Sharma Biopic titled Salute, the last minute backing off from the film came in as a major surprise for everyone in the industry. And now the speculations within the trade are rife that Khan’s next feature film will be Mogul, wherein he would essay the character of Gulshan Kumar. “Aamir Khan had initially decided to merely produce the film, however the actor was impressed with the way the script eventually shaped up because of which he is considering to not just produce, but also act in the film. We can’t confirm if he is acting in the film, but the talks are definitely in progress with director Subhash Kapoor and co-producer, Bhushan Kumar. Several reading sessions have taken place with Aamir Khan, and he has suggested the creative team a few changes. Aamir would take the call after sitting for a final narration soon, but as things stand today he is in the forefront to act in Mogul,” said a source.

While the trade is certain that the Ghushan Kumar Biopic will be Khan’s next film to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2019 weekend, a section of media is of the opinion that Aamir would be acting in Osho Biopic next after the release of Thugs of Hindostan. A report by a leading website states that Netflix has signed Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt for a Netflix Original Web-Series on the life of Osho and the same is expected to go on floors after the release of the YRF Magnum Opus. According to the report, Aamir has already started attending acting workshops for the web-series, and he would be one of the producers of the web-series in question. Osho will feature Aamir Khan in the titular role and Alia Bhatt as his love interest.

With less than 2 months left for the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, we expect some sort of clarity about the upcoming venture of Aamir Khan soon. However, as things stand today he would most probably end up signing one of the two ventures with odds in favour of Mogul.