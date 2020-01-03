Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz VS Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Week 1 Trending

Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 were amongst the highly anticipated releases of 2019 and the expectations were sky high from the biggies to end the year on a high note. D3 was high on pre-release hype owing to the franchise and Salman factor, while Good Newwz got a plus in the buzz game due to Akshay’s monumental run in 2019.

Speaking about Salman Khan’s prequel, Dabangg 3 benefitted from a huge 4300 screen count. On the other hand, Good Newwz arrived on 3100 screens but covered an impressive distance over its one week run.

Here’s how both Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz fared in their first week run:

Dabangg 3

Day 1- 24.50 crores

Day 2- 24.75 crores

Day 3- 31.90 crores

Day 4- 10.70 crores

Day 5- 12 crores

Day 6- 15.70 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Total- 126.55 crores

Good Newwz

Day 1- 17.56 crores

Day 2- 21.78 crores

Day 3- 25.65 crores

Day 4- 13.41 crores

Day 5- 16.20 crores

Day 6- 22.50 crores

Day 7- 10.80 crores

Total- 127.90 crores

We can clearly see that despite a comparatively much lower opening and not a single day with 30 crore+ collection, Good Newwz has managed to surpass Dabangg 3‘s first week total. From here on, the movie is aiming to enter the coveted club of 200 crore movies.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!