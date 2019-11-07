Box Office: Akshay Kumar Surpasses Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan To Become Highest Grossing Star In A Year

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration if we called Akshay Kumar as Akshay ‘super consistent’ Kumar as his box office journey justifies his stronghold on the number game. Just before the release of Housefull 4, we mentioned an interesting fact that Akshay is all set to become the highest-grossing star in a single year by overtaking Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

Till now, Ranveer Singh was leading the race with a mighty collection of 540.48 crores under his credit owing to a super successful 2018. His Padmaavat and Simmba earned 300.26 crores and 240.22 crores, respectively. Next to him is the Sultan of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan. Salman has a cumulative total of 527.74 crores to his name including- Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores), which released in 2015.

Now, speaking about Akshay Kumar, the superstar is enjoying an amazing run in 2019 at the box office with grand successes under his kitty. Also, he managed to get his highest grosser of his career with Mission Mangal. With surpassing his own set of records, Akshay has managed to dethrone Ranveer for the aforementioned feat.

Akshay’s grand total for the year stands at 540.74 crores*, including Kesari (153 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) and Housefull 4 (187.58 crores*). We can clearly see that Akshay has toppled both Ranveer and Salman quite easily, and his upcoming December release Good Newwz’s earnings will just add to Akki’s mammoth total, which will be quite UNATTAINABLE!

