Box Office: 47 Ronin Starring Keanu Reeves Is One Of Hollywood’s Biggest FLOPS, Here’s Why

Keanu Reeves is one of the most respected actors across the globe and there’s no second thought on it. Apart from his acting skills, the actor is loved for his humble persona. He has tasted a great success for his action roles in films like The Matrix and John Wick. But it wasn’t always a good box office ride for the actor.

Before John Wick turned the tables for Reeves, the actor suffered a dry phase for several years on the commercial front. In fact, he was even said to lose his credibility amongst the ticket-buying audience. Unfortunately, 2013’s release 47 Ronin added fuel to his already damaged box office reputation.

Directed by Carl Rinsch, 47 Ronin was made at an approximate budget of $175 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It was always a risky game for this fantasy action film as it was in the news for not so good reasons. Many trade experts had their opinion that the Keanu Reeves starrer arrived at a bad time at the box office. It released during Christmas of 2013, which already had a big number of releases.

Further, the film was long in the making plus the losing credibility of Reeves, all led to negative buzz. To the worst, 47 Ronin opened to highly negative reviews and there’s no guessing, what would have happened next.

Made at a cost $175 million, the film ended up collecting $152 million, thus failing to recover even the making cost. After its theatrical run, 47 Ronin was declared as one of the biggest flops in Hollywood.

