Box Office 2019 VS 2018: From Simmba, Dabangg 3 To Good Newwz, It Rained 100 Crore+ Grossers, But Which Year Had An Edge?

Bollywood business has shown immense growth in 2019 because not just big films but small films also worked wonders at the Box Office. Films like Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 which were expected to cross 100 crore mark entered the 200 crore club. And underdogs like Chhichhore, Dream Girl, Bala, URI: The Surgical Strike & even Gully Boy crossed 100 crore mark.

Compared to thirteen 100 crore+ grossers in 2018, the year 2019 had seventeen movies that crossed this threshold and it’s a great sign for the future of the film industry. Also, the year 2018 had only 3 films which crossed 200 crore mark and 2019 has 6 movies already and if Good Newwz also enters the club then the total will reach 7. Interestingly, this year only Akshay Kumar the most i.e. three 200 crores + grossers.

However, the year 2019 has lagged in terms of 300 crores grossers. Compared to two 300 crores grosser Bollywood had in 2018, the year 2019 had only one 300 crores grosser i.e. War.

Big stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Ajay Devgn had only one 100 crores grosser in 2018 and Akshay Kumar had two. On the other hand, this year Akshay Kumar has four 100 crores+ grossers out of which 2 have already crossed 200 crore mark as well. Salman Khan has two (Bharat, Dabangg 3) 100 crore+ grossers and one (Bharat) has entered 200 crore club. Ajay Devgn continued his streak with one 100 crore+ grosser (Total Dhamaal).

The surprise came from Ayushmann Khurrana who has three 100 crore+ grossers. In 2018, he had 1 century. Hrithik Roshan also gave two (Super 30, War)100 crore+ grossers out of which one entered 300 crore club and proved to be 2019’s highest grosser.

Have a look at the list of films which crossed 100 crore mark in 2018 and 2019:

100 crore+ grossers of 2018:

1) Simmba: 240.22 crores

2) 2.0 (Hindi): 188 crores

3) Thugs Of Hindostan: 145.29 crores

4) Badhaai Ho: 136.80 crores

5) Stree: 129.67 crores

6) Gold: 107.37 crores

7) Sanju: 341.22 crores

8) Race 3: 169 crores

9) Raazi: 123.17 crores

10) Baaghi 2: 165 crores

11) Raid: 101.54 crores

12) Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: 108.71 crores

13) Padmaavat: 300.26 crores

100 crore+ grossers of 2019:

1) Good Newwz: 180-190 crores (Expected)

2) Dabangg 3: 155 crores (Expected)

3) Bala: 116.38 crores

4) Housefull 4: 206 crores

5) War (All Languages): 318 crores

6) Dream Girl: 139.70 crores

7) Chhichhore: 150.36 crores

8) Saaho (Hindi): 148.50 crores

9) Mission Mangal: 200.16 crores

10) Super 30: 146.10 crores

11) Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores

12) Bharat: 209.36 crores

13) De De Pyaar De: 102.40 crores

14) Kesari: 153.00 crores

15) Total Dhamaal: 154.30 crores

16) Gully Boy: 139.38 crores

17) Uri: The Surgical Strike: 244.06 crores

Interestingly, 100 crore club started back in 2008 with Aamir Khan’s film Ghajini and right now there are close to 90 films which have crossed the mark.

