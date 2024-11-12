Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is putting up in a better way at the box office, compared to its competitor Singham Again. While Ajay Devgn’s film has started to slow down at the box office during the week, Kartik’s horror-comedy has refused to surrender yet!

BB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

As per the early trends, the horror-comedy has earned in the range of 4.5 – 4.7 crore on November 12, the second Tuesday, day 12 of the film. The Anees Bazmee film, in 12 days, has touched almost 226.66 crore at the box office! Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again earned almost 3.5 crore on day 12.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might have surpassed Singham Again on the second Tuesday, but overall, Kartik Aaryan is still lagging behind the Cop Universe biggie that stands at almost 233.80 crore in 12 days, almost 6 – 7 crore more than the horror comedy!

Inching Closer To Beat BB 1 + BB 2

The horror comedy has already surpassed the lifetime collections of the two films of the feanchise combined. The first part earned 50 crore and the second part earned 185.57 crore. Cumulatively they earned 235.57 crore at the box office. BB 3 is still 8.91 crore away to beat the cumulative total of both the earlier films of the franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 12 Ticket Sales

The horror comedy has registered a ticket sale of almost 58K on November 12, day 12, from 8 AM to 11 PM. The 24-hour cycle data might bring a much higher number to the table. As per this data, the film has registered an average ticket sale of around 3,533 tickets per hour!

