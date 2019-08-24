Batla House Box Office Day 9: Continues To Record Good Collections, Jumps Again On 2nd Friday

Batla House is staying on to be good at the box office. Though there is always a risk involved for even the most accepted of the films to see a drop on the second Friday, there was no such issue for the John Abraham starrer as it continued to take in good moolah. The film collected 4.15 crores which is quite good, especially considering the fact that Mission Mangal is collecting well too at the box office and it is almost like two new films releasing opposite each other.

What is further remarkable is the fact that the collections are even better than the day before (3.78 crores). While this is also due to the partial holiday of Janamasthami, the fact still remains that typically there is at least 20%-30% drop between Thursday and Friday for the best of the films and here it is just the opposite with an increase in number.

So far, the Nikkhil Advani directed action drama has collected 69.99 crores and it would be aiming to come close to the 80 crores mark before the close of weekend. If that indeed turns out to be the case, the pressure to cross 90 crores would ease out to some extent at least.

Nonetheless, the film is a clean hit now and has added on to a flurry of successes that Bollywood has seen in 2019.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

