Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is minting quite well at the ticket windows, despite being there for more than two weeks now. Till now, the movie has earned 105.87 crores and it’s Ayushmann’s third one to achieve the milestone of 100 crore. And with it, the actor has moved closer to contemporaries – Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

With Bala’s 100 crores, Ayushmann has got 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. His total now stands at 350 points in the table owing to three 100 crore grossers- Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala, and one movie (AndhaDhun) in Top 10 Bollywood grossers in overseas.

Bala Box Office: With 100 Crores More, Ayushmann Khurrana Eyes Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff In Star Raking
Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Akshay Kumar1100400001500
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

With 350 points, Ayushmann is currently at the same position i.e. 13th place but is now just 50 points away from Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. He is expected to jump in the table very soon, as he has interesting movies lined up for release.

‘Dream’ run for Dream Girl star!

