Bala Box Office: With 100 Crores More, Ayushmann Khurrana Eyes Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff In Star Raking

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is minting quite well at the ticket windows, despite being there for more than two weeks now. Till now, the movie has earned 105.87 crores and it’s Ayushmann’s third one to achieve the milestone of 100 crore. And with it, the actor has moved closer to contemporaries – Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.
With Bala’s 100 crores, Ayushmann has got 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. His total now stands at 350 points in the table owing to three 100 crore grossers- Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala, and one movie (AndhaDhun) in Top 10 Bollywood grossers in overseas.
Check out the complete list below:
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|400
|0
|0
|1500
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
With 350 points, Ayushmann is currently at the same position i.e. 13th place but is now just 50 points away from Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. He is expected to jump in the table very soon, as he has interesting movies lined up for release.
‘Dream’ run for Dream Girl star!
