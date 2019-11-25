Bala Box Office: With 100 Crores More, Ayushmann Khurrana Eyes Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff In Star Raking

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is minting quite well at the ticket windows, despite being there for more than two weeks now. Till now, the movie has earned 105.87 crores and it’s Ayushmann’s third one to achieve the milestone of 100 crore. And with it, the actor has moved closer to contemporaries – Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

With Bala’s 100 crores, Ayushmann has got 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. His total now stands at 350 points in the table owing to three 100 crore grossers- Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala, and one movie (AndhaDhun) in Top 10 Bollywood grossers in overseas.

Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 400 0 0 1500 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

With 350 points, Ayushmann is currently at the same position i.e. 13th place but is now just 50 points away from Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. He is expected to jump in the table very soon, as he has interesting movies lined up for release.

‘Dream’ run for Dream Girl star!

