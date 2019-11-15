Bala Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Jumps Again On Thursday

Bala Box Office Day 7: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer sprung a surprise on Thursday as collections jumped with 5.31 crores coming in. On Wednesday, the film had collected 5.20 crores and hence the trending so far is good. Drop from Tuesday to Wednesday had suggested that Thursday would be in the range of 4-5 crores. However what has transpired on Thursday is good enough news for all associated with the film.

So far, the film has collected 72.24 crores and it is well on track to hit the 100 crores mark soon enough. That should happen before the end of second week, hence confirming the superhit status of the Dinesh Vijan production.

The film is yet another welcome addition to the list of big bits that Bollywood has enjoyed right through 2019. One after another, films are doing quite well at the box office and with Bala following the super success of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurranna is indeed on a dream run.

Achche din indeed for Bollywood.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

