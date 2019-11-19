Bala Box Office Day 11: Continues Its Victory Stride, Has A Good Monday

Bala is continuing with its victory stride as good hold was demonstrated on Monday. The film is doing quite well at the box office and that was seen yet again as 2.25 crores more came in. The film has been performing well especially at the multiplexes where the target audience lies. So while Marjaavaan is keeping the single screens happy, Bala is working well with the multiplexes.

So far, the Dinesh Vijan production has accumulated 92.99 crores and though at one point it had seemed that the film would enter the 100 Crore Club in two weeks flat, now it would happen in 15 or at maximum 16 days.

Nonetheless, the film is still a clean Super Hit and Ayushmann Khurranna would be closing the year with a high. With Article 15, Dream Girl and now Bala being wonderful successes, Ayushmann has joined the list of elite superstars who have managed a hattrick of hits in a single year.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!