Bala Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurranna, Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik Score Again

It was a fabulous opening day for Bala as 10.15 crores came in. A double-digit score was always on the cards and even though anything over 8 crores would have been good for a film of this scale and size, one did expect Bala to breach the 10 crores mark. This is what happened as 10.15 crores came in.

The film has embarked on a very good note for all associated with it. Ayushmann Khurranna has been seeing very good box office numbers on a consistent note now as his last release Dream Girl too had taken an opening of 10.05 crores. Bhumi Pednekar has seen major success in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha earlier and this should be a big one too. Yami Gautam has been a part of a blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike earlier this year and this is yet another good feat.

As for producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, they must be grinning from ear to ear. Their last collaboration Stree had taken an opening of 6.82 crores and emerged as a 100 Crore Club. In fact, Maddock Films has already scored a superhit with Luka Chuppi earlier this year. Now Bala has done far better and is set to be yet another century for the makers.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

