Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff SURPASSES His Own War, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 & Others In THIS Arena

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s highly-awaited Baaghi 3 has finally hit the cinema screens across the country. The film has become Tiger’s widest release till now, thus surpassing War’s screen count. It marked the reunion of the action star and Shraddha Kapoor after Baaghi.

After a rollicking 2019, the current year too was expected to turn out big but except Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, every other release failed to sustain. Now, from Baaghi 3, one expects to end the dry spell of the box office. The film benefitted a big time as other hyped releases lose out their steam very quickly, which helped it in garnering a screen count of 4400.

With such number, it has gone past the count of Tiger-Hrithik Roshan’s War, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and other major releases of Bollywood.

Let’s take a look at where does Baaghi 3 stands amongst the biggies with highest screen count:

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018)- 5000 screens

Bharat (2019)- 4700 screens

Happy New Year (2014)- 4700 screens

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)- 4600 screens

Race 3 (2018)- 4500 screens

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)- 4500 screens

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- 4500 screens

Baaghi 3 (2020)- 4400 screens

Zero (2018)- 4380 screens

Dabangg 3 (2019)- 4300 screens

Dangal (2016)- 4300 screens

Sultan (2016)- 4300 screens

War (2019)- 4000 screens

Sanju (2018)- 4000 screens

Housefull 4 (2019)- 3900 screens

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!