Kesari Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama

Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s last year’s Holi release, Kesari, become the first film to cross the 150 crore mark for the superstar. It is based on 1897’s battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Akshay played a character of Havaldar Ishar Singh.

Released on Holi, Kesari took a good start by collecting 21.06 crores on opening day. The film enjoyed an extended opening weekend of 4 days. Further maintaining a healthy momentum, the period drama ended up collecting 153 crores in a lifetime run.

Let’s take a look at Kesari’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 21.06 crores

Day 2- 16.75 crores

Day 3- 18.75 crores

Day 4- 21.51 crores

First weekend (4-day extended)- 78.07 crores

Day 5- 8.25 crores

Day 6- 7.17 crores

Day 7- 6.52 crores

Day 8- 5.85 crores

First week (8-day extended)- 105.86 crores

Day 9- 4.45 crores

Day 10- 6.45 crores

Day 11- 8.25 crores

Day 12- 3.27 crores

Day 13- 2.75 crores

Day 14- 2.42 crores

Day 15- 2.07 crores

Second week- 29.66 crores (135.52 crores)

Day 16- 1.65 crores

Day 17- 2.62 crores

Day 18- 3.23 crores

Day 19- 1.20 crores

Day 20- 1.02 crores

Day 21- 1.02 crores

Day 22- 0.95 crores

Third week- 11.69 crores (147.21 crores)

Day 23- 0.70 crores

Day 24- 1.30 crores

Day 25- 1.70 crores

Day 26- 0.55 crores

Day 27- 0.55 crores

Day 28- 0.30 crores

Day 29- 0.17 crores

Fourth week- 5.27 crores (152.48 crores)

Fifth week- 0.52 crores (153 crores)

Lifetime- 153 crores

