Kesari Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama

Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s last year’s Holi release, Kesari, become the first film to cross the 150 crore mark for the superstar. It is based on 1897’s battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Akshay played a character of Havaldar Ishar Singh.
Released on Holi, Kesari took a good start by collecting 21.06 crores on opening day. The film enjoyed an extended opening weekend of 4 days. Further maintaining a healthy momentum, the period drama ended up collecting 153 crores in a lifetime run.
Let’s take a look at Kesari’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 21.06 crores
Day 2- 16.75 crores
Day 3- 18.75 crores
Day 4- 21.51 crores
First weekend (4-day extended)- 78.07 crores
Day 5- 8.25 crores
Day 6- 7.17 crores
Day 7- 6.52 crores
Day 8- 5.85 crores
First week (8-day extended)- 105.86 crores
Day 9- 4.45 crores
Day 10- 6.45 crores
Day 11- 8.25 crores
Day 12- 3.27 crores
Day 13- 2.75 crores
Day 14- 2.42 crores
Day 15- 2.07 crores
Second week- 29.66 crores (135.52 crores)
Day 16- 1.65 crores
Day 17- 2.62 crores
Day 18- 3.23 crores
Day 19- 1.20 crores
Day 20- 1.02 crores
Day 21- 1.02 crores
Day 22- 0.95 crores
Third week- 11.69 crores (147.21 crores)
Day 23- 0.70 crores
Day 24- 1.30 crores
Day 25- 1.70 crores
Day 26- 0.55 crores
Day 27- 0.55 crores
Day 28- 0.30 crores
Day 29- 0.17 crores
Fourth week- 5.27 crores (152.48 crores)
Fifth week- 0.52 crores (153 crores)
Lifetime- 153 crores
