Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s last year’s Holi release, Kesari, become the first film to cross the 150 crore mark for the superstar. It is based on 1897’s battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Akshay played a character of Havaldar Ishar Singh.

Released on Holi, Kesari took a good start by collecting 21.06 crores on opening day. The film enjoyed an extended opening weekend of 4 days. Further maintaining a healthy momentum, the period drama ended up collecting 153 crores in a lifetime run.

Kesari Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar's Period Drama
Kesari Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama

Let’s take a look at Kesari’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 21.06 crores
Day 2- 16.75 crores
Day 3- 18.75 crores
Day 4- 21.51 crores

First weekend (4-day extended)- 78.07 crores

Day 5- 8.25 crores
Day 6- 7.17 crores
Day 7- 6.52 crores
Day 8- 5.85 crores

First week (8-day extended)- 105.86 crores

Day 9- 4.45 crores
Day 10- 6.45 crores
Day 11- 8.25 crores
Day 12- 3.27 crores
Day 13- 2.75 crores
Day 14- 2.42 crores
Day 15- 2.07 crores

Second week- 29.66 crores (135.52 crores)

Day 16- 1.65 crores
Day 17- 2.62 crores
Day 18- 3.23 crores
Day 19- 1.20 crores
Day 20- 1.02 crores
Day 21- 1.02 crores
Day 22- 0.95 crores

Third week- 11.69 crores (147.21 crores)

Day 23- 0.70 crores
Day 24- 1.30 crores
Day 25- 1.70 crores
Day 26- 0.55 crores
Day 27- 0.55 crores
Day 28- 0.30 crores
Day 29- 0.17 crores

Fourth week- 5.27 crores (152.48 crores)

Fifth week- 0.52 crores (153 crores)

Lifetime- 153 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out