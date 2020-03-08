Baaghi 3 Box Office (Overseas): Takes The Biggest Start Of 2020; Way Ahead Of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest release is going great guns despite being bashed by critics. Not only in India but the film is fetching good numbers in international circuits too. It has managed to beat Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in both arenas.

On the opening day, Baaghi 3 recorded a business of 7.48 crores in the overseas market. It earned $145k in the USA and Canada circuit. UAE and GCC pulled off $670K, while another $51k came from Australia. UK has brought $52k and $92k are coming from the rest of the circuits.

With such numbers, Baaghi 3 has gone past Tanhaji, which did a business of approx. 2 crores on day 1.

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles, the film is the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff turned 30 on Monday and social media was abuzz with good wishes from Bollywood celebrities and fans of the “Baaghi 3” actor.

The actor’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was one of the first to wish him on his birthday. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff with the caption, “Happiest Birthday to my Tiger. you are the best son a mother could be blessed with @tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani wished him with a throw back video and wrote, “This was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you. Happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff.”

