Baaghi 3 Box Office Morning Occupancy Day 5: A Good Jump On Cards!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Baaghi 3 has been performing decently at the Box Office since Day 1. The film took an opening of 17.50 crores and dropped on Saturday to collect 16.03 crores. On Sunday the collections picked up again and crossed 20 crores mark. With Sunday numbers of 20.30 crores, the film managed a weekend business of 53.83 crores.

Baaghi 3‘s collections saw a normal drop on Monday and now on Tuesday again that is a holiday, the film is promising a jump.

We just reported you how the advance booking trends of Baaghi 3 are showing a jump today and the same is visible from morning trends as well. Compared to the morning occupancy of 15% reported yesterday, today there is 24-27%.

This is a good jump, especially when so many theaters are shut down to Holi celebrations and will open from noon onwards. The occupancies of Baaghi 3 are expected to increase furthermore from noon onwards along with the count of shows which will surely lead the film towards a healthy Day 5.

Fingers crossed so far.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Vijay Varma who is being lauded for his comic role in the Baaghi 3 recently said, “My biggest takeaway from ‘Baaghi 3′ is the love and laughter the public is showering on me for my portrayal. I was nervous if I could pull a comical part but I’m glad people resonated with it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!