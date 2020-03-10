Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: All Set For The ‘Holi’Day!

Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff’s actioner opened to a very mixed response from critics as well audience alike. The film had a lot of things against it. Even the music of the film didn’t become a playlist topper for many.

It released a week after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and had all the space to do better for itself. The film should’ve retained on weekend and witnessed a healthier drop than what it did.

As per the early trends, Baaghi 3 has earned in the range of 9-10 crores on its day 4. It’s around 50% of the drop for the film which is not purely bad. This ain’t a huge drop or a crash. The film will take its grand total to 62-63 crores.

Tuesday being a National Holiday for Holi would seem like a boost for the film’s business, but there is the scare of coronavirus to be taken into consideration. At the last count, 43 cases have been reported in India and entertainment is seriously not the priority in the average public’s life.

Khan, however, hopes the virus scare will not affect either Holi or his film. “I’d prefer that people come to the theatres being safe. Holi is there but there are so many issues going on with the virus. With so many issues around, not just our film, I feel the festival should also be celebrated well. People should enjoy both the things, the festival and our film,” he said.

With the consistent good show of the franchise, is “Baaghi 4” a possibility in the future? “The owner of the film is Sajid Nadiadwala. If he decides that we should go ahead with ‘Baaghi 4‘, we will do it. But we will keep the franchise alive definitely,” concluded the director.

