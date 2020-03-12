Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking Day 7: Ready To Give A Nice Closure To The First Week

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest actioner is doing decently well at the Box Office and is all set to end the first week on a respectable note. The 6 day business of the film is 84.97 crores and 90 crores + first week looks very much on cards.

Although a lot was expected from the film considering Baaghi 2 was a huge hit, this one too hasn’t performed badly. There are several roadblocks like Coronavirus Outbreak and Examination period which the film has struggled with. However, the film was also benefited by the Holi holiday on Tuesday which made the struggle a little easier.

Let’s have a look at how the film is doing in some of the major cities as far as the advance booking is concerned:

Mumbai

It’s the 7th day of the week and that too normal working day and hence only 6-7 shows are filling fast at this moment. Although the pleasant surprise is that the trend is a little better compared to yesterday.

Delhi

Delhi has come down to a level where the film is mostly dependent on spot bookings. Only 2–3 shows are filling fast and housefull at this moment.

Bengaluru & Chennai

Bengaluru & Chennai continue to have negligible good shows today.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is still better compared to Bengaluru because there are 3-4% shows promising healthy occupancies.

Ahmedabad & Surat

Gujarat has been performing really well since Day 1 and it continues to lead even today.

Right now both Ahmedabad & Surat are recording 5-7% good shows and that’s a sign of reasonable Thursday.

Kolkata

Kolkata is running low with around 5 shows promising packed houses at this moment.

Bhopal

Bhopal which has been among the well-performing cities for Baaghi 3 also has 3-4% shows filling fast.

