Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): 8th Highest Grosser Of All Time!

Avengers: Endgame is on the record-breaking spree, not just in India, or in the US, but worldwide. The per day collections of the film are eye-popping and surprising even for those who were prepared for this storm at the Box Office.

Avengers: Endgame has earned $1,481.1 million at the Worldwide Box Office which is a mind-numbing number. It’s not been a week since the release of the film and it’s already 2019’s highest Worldwide grosser beating the films like Captain Marvel and the Wandering Earth.

This is not it. If we talk about All Time Highest Worldwide Grossers, Avengers: Endgame is already in the Top 10. The film has crossed the lifetime business of Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405.4 million) and Black Panther ($1,346.9 million) already securing 8th rank in the chart.

The next targets of Avengers: Endgame are Furious 7 ($1,516), Marvel’s The Avengers ($1,518.8) and Jurassic World ($1,671.7) before it eventually combat with $2 billion + grossers i.e. Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile, the film is all set to become Hollywood’s first 300 crore grosser in India.

Avengers: Endgame is the final chapter of Marvel Cinematic Universe and carries astonishing buzz all over. The film directed by Russo Brothers boasts of huge star cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

