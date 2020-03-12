Angrezi Medium Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before The Release): Relying On Spot-Booking For A Turnaround

Angrezi Medium Box Office Advance Booking: Irrfan Khan unites with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan to bring a different twist to the tale of Hindi Medium. Deepak Dobriyal reprises his role of Irrfan’s co-star in the film. Let’s take a look at the advance booking of the film in these major cities.

Mumbai:

Given the subject of the film, the word of mouth will play an important role in increasing the buzz post its release. Mumbai will get a huge jump once the public reviews start pouring in. As of now, it’s just 5% of the shows filling fast.

Delhi:

Delhi is somewhere on the similar lines as Mumbai. 5% of filling fast shows state that this city also has a lot to cover up by tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is yet to open the account and still has no single show in the fast-filling category. By evening we’ll get a clear picture of how well this could pick up.

Hyderabad:

This is slightly better than Bengaluru but in a similar range as Mumbai and Delhi. 5% of shows are fast-filling.

Chennai & Pune:

Chennai is better than the rest of all cities and has around 10-15% of the fast-filling shows. Pune, as usual, will rely on spot-bookings.

Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was directed by Saket Chaudhary. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 22 crores (including P and A), the film went on to do a business of over 69 crores.

The follow-up, Angrezi Medium, brings back Irrfan as the male protagonist and casts Radhika Madan as his daughter. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Kareena Kapoor in the cast and is slated to hit theatres on March 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!