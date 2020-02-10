1917 Box Office (India) Day 21: Sam Mendes’ War Drama Continues To Collect In Week 3

1917 Box Office: Sam Mendes’ 1917 hit the Indian Box Office on January 17, 2020, and took a low start. However, the film seems to have found appreciation among its target audience and that’s because it has held firmly at the Box Office.

The George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman starrer film based on World War I collected mere 3.37 crores in the first week but stood strongly in 2nd week to collect 2.83 crores again. The numbers were still low but the trend meant some appreciation is there.

Then in 3rd week, the film collected 1.46 crore more which takes the total business so far to 7.66 crores.

The film released Worldwide before India and collected $287.3 million equivalent to Rs 2049 crores.

Meanwhile, 1917, which has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the banners associated with the film’s production, took the Oscar for best visual effects, beating out tough competitors like Avengers: Endgame.

The World War I epic has received as many as 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

The film also won the best cinematography award at the ceremony held in Hollywood on Sunday night.

1917 is about two young Lance Corporals, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) during the World War l, who are given an almost impossible mission.

Racing against time, they must deliver a message deep inside enemy territory. The message is important to stop their own men — including Blake’s brother — from walking into a death trap.

