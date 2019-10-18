Just 13 films old in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is amongst the leading actresses. Along with the versatility, her success ratio too speaks volumes.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 69.23% (3 + 2 + 3 + 1)/13 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
133231312
Chashme Baddoor
Baby
Pink
Judwaa 2The Ghazi AttackRunning ShaadiJudwaa 2
Naam Shabana
SoormaDil JuungleeManmarziyaan
Mulk
Badla
Mission MangalMission Mangal

