Just 13 films old in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is amongst the leading actresses. Along with the versatility, her success ratio too speaks volumes.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 69.23% (3 + 2 + 3 + 1)/13 x 100

Total Releases Super Hit Hit Plus Average Flop Losing Overseas Hits 13 3 2 3 1 3 1 2 Chashme Baddoor Baby Pink Judwaa 2 The Ghazi Attack Running Shaadi Judwaa 2 Naam Shabana Soorma Dil Juunglee Manmarziyaan Mulk Badla Mission Mangal Mission Mangal

