Zero Trailer: Neither We Nor The Fans Can Keep Calm As We Inch Closer To Shah Rukh Khan’s BLOCKBUSTER!

As the audience awaits for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the makers treat the fans with a solo poster of the film marking the Superstar’s birthday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is one of the most awaited events of the year for every Bollywood fan. While the actor leaves no stone unturned to make the day special for his fans, this year Shah Rukh Khan chose to treat his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film Zero.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

After treating the audience with the first look and fun filled teaser, the makers are now all set to present the trailer today marking Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

Aanand L Rai also regarded Zero as a very special film, “I am extremely delighted to be working on a film like Zero. It is a story of three incomplete individuals and how they handle life’s challenges, while celebrating their shortcomings. There is something in the movie for everyone, as each of us are incomplete in our own ways. Working with Shah Rukh Khan has been immensely rewarding and I am happy to present the trailer of our film on his birthday.”

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Zero is a very interesting and unusual film, which is close to my heart. The characters are unique yet relatable to everyone, creating a premise of curiosity amongst viewers. Aanand L Rai has created a new world amongst the regular world, which is the biggest takeaway of the film. I cannot wait to launch it amongst my fans today.”

Anushka Sharma shared, “It has been amazing working in such an endearing project. Zero is so much more than what meets the eye.” Katrina Kaif added, “I am excited to witness the reaction of the audience to our trailer. Each of us is playing a role, which we haven’t before. That makes it all the more special.”

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers then treated the audiemce with a big Eid treat in the form of a glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018 Trailer of most awaited Zero will be unveiled today

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Zero is a very interesting and unusual film which is very close to my heart. The characters are unique yet relatable creating a premise of curiosity amongst the viewers. Aanand L Rai has created a world amongst the regular world which is the biggest takeaway of the film."

Aanand L Rai also regarded Zero as a very special film, "I am extremely delighted to be working on a film such as Zero. Working with Shah Rukh Khan has been immensely exciting, I am happy to present the trailer of the film on his birthday."

