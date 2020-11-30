It is no secret that Zareen Khan has a heart of gold. The beautiful star has always spoken up for the downtrodden and shown her support for numerous causes that are dear to her.

And now, the star is raising funds for a lady named Rubina Ahmed, her tuition teacher from her school days, who had a stroke but was unable to get timely treatment, leaving her partially paralyzed and brain-damaged. Rubina is undergoing treatment with a number of different doctors without being admitted in the hospital and the overwhelming cost of the same is over 8 lakh rupees, a sum that her family is struggling to pay. The actress has started a fundraiser to help Rubina with her financial issues regarding her treatment and urged fans to contribute as well.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Zareen Khan says, ‘Rubina Ahmed is dear to me as she was my tuition teacher during my school days.”

Zareen Khan adds, “This year has been difficult on all of us due to the pandemic impacting everyone’s work & finances including mine, which is why I couldn’t donate the entire amount myself, something I would have done otherwise. However I have donated as per my capacity, but there’s still a huge amount void so I urge people to come forward and help this helpless family in their time of need.”

It is extremely heartwarming to see on-screen heroes and heroines become real-life heroes and we can’t be more proud of Zareen’s philanthropic gesture.

